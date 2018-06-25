Dream Academy defers opening to August 2019

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dream Academy in Macon will not open in August of this year.

According to a letter, the school decided to defer the opening after a careful analysis involving its Board of Directors, the State Charter Schools commission, and other stakeholders.

- Advertisement -

The school says it will now open in August 2019. It is located on 151 Madison Street in the Pleasant Hill community.

Enrollment for the school ended at the beginning of the month. Dream Academy says families who have enrolled their child in the school will receive priority placement next school year. The letter says the school will keep families updated on its progress via email.

You can read the entire letter by clicking here.