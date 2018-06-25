Child injured after shots fired into Warner Robins Home

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are trying to figure out who fired shots into a home injuring a 10-year-old.

It happened around midnight, Monday morning at a home in the 100 block of Parkway Drive.

Officers say the child was shot in the leg. The child was taken to the hospital.

Police say no one else was hurt in the shooting.

You’re urged to call Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 if you can help with this investigation. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.