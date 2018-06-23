Drive-in style showing of “The Wiz” at Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The backlot of the Tubman Museum will be transformed into a drive-in this weekend.

The organization is showing “The Wiz” as part of African American Music Appreciation Month.

The movie is free to watch. All you have to do is pull up and get your spot. You can listen to the movie on a radio station in your car or you can pull out your chairs and listen to the movie on speakers.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Representatives with the museum say they chose this film because of this month’s theme and its family friendly nature.

“It has been one of those things that brings people together, having fun and accessible to everyone,” said Andy Ambrose, Executive Director, Tubman Museum.

There will be more movies, and outdoor concerts throughout the year.

Saturday’s showing of “The Wiz” starts at 7:30 PM.