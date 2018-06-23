Bibb County deputies identify decomposed body found at vacant home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies have identified the decomposed body found in the back yard of a vacant home this week.

58-year-old, Donna Whipple was found dead Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Columbus Road.

Whipple was discovered by Bibb County deputies after someone reported that they smelled something dead in the area. When they arrived, deputies say they found Whipple’s decomposed body.

The victim was wearing a shirt with “Thing 1” on the front of it. At the time of the discovery, deputies couldn’t determine the race of the victim or how she died.

Deputies say Whipple was last seen by her friends on June 16th. The cause of her death is still under investigation.

If you can help the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation, call 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.