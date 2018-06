MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Aljuwon Moss.

Friday morning, he was found dead from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived to the scene on Woolfolk Street in East Macon.

- Advertisement -

34-year-old Terral Gray was arrested following an interview with investigators. Deputies say he fired the weapon after an argument with Moss.

Moss is from Patterson, New Jersey.

A bond has not been set for Gray.