Macon man to spend life in prison for killing childhood friend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Prosecutors described a 23-year-old Macon man as being in a “murderous rage” over a breakup when he shot and killed his lifelong friend in 2016. A judge then sentenced the convicted killer to life in prison.

Prior to the sentencing, a jury found Hymetheus Malik Johnson guilty of murder in the shooting death of childhood friend, 23-year-old Javontae Passard on Friday.

Prosecutors say Johnson was in a fit of rage over a breakup with his girlfriend on July 15, 2016. Johnson went with Passard and some friends to his mother’s house. Shortly after, witnesses say Johnson’s mother left the house carrying two young children, fearful that Johnson was going to kill her.

Witnesses say Passard stood up for Johnson’s mother, telling Johnson “not to talk to his mother like that,” before Johnson shot his friend twice, killing him.

Passard was arrested about a month later. He will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.