Hundreds of children separated from families have been reunited, DHS claims

With the outrage over the family separations, there were signs that the administration was dialing back its policy — but also still confusion.

The federal public defender’s office for the region that covers cases from El Paso to San Antonio said Thursday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office would be dismissing cases in which parents were charged with illegally entering or re-entering the country and were subsequently separated from their children.

- Advertisement -

“Going forward, they will no longer bring criminal charges against a parent or parents entering the United States if they have their child with them,” wrote Maureen Scott Franco, the federal public defender for the Western District of Texas, in an email shown to the AP.

But less than an hour later, Daryl Fields, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman, retracted the statement.

“As part of that transition, the office today dismissed certain cases that were pending when the President issued the order,” Fields said. “Contrary to reporting, the office did not issue any memorandum to the courts.”