Hot and humid again this weekend with a chance for rain

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The cold front that is currently making its way into the southeast will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms in Middle Georgia Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, the cold front will slow down and stall out, locking in moisture across the Deep South.

On Saturday, a couple waves of energy will pass through Middle Georgia, resulting in on and off showers and storms from the morning through evening.

While showers and storms will be scattered across Middle Georgia Saturday, Sunday is looking more dry.

If you’re planning on spending any time outdoors, remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you hear any thunder, head indoors.

Temperatures will stay in the 90’s through the next seven days, but high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Rain chances will continue daily, though low at/below 30%.

