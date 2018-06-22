Man killed in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Macon-Bibb Chief Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead on the front porch of a home in East Macon.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are at 1143 Woolfolk Street investigating the incident.

The 23-year-old man was found around 6:30 AM. Lonnie Miley, with the Coroner’s office, says the man died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe one other person was at the home at the time of the shooting.

41NBC News Reporter Tanya Modersitzki is on the scene.

She’ll have the latest information as it becomes available.