Bloodshed on the campaign trail taints Turkey's elections

The Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center warned a fraudulent victory could lead to “widespread opposition protests [which] would be met with sustained violence from either police or organized groups of AKP supporters.”

American citizens attending a recent U.S. government function in Istanbul were warned of possible street-level violence following this weekend’s elections, but officials would not provide an on-the-record comment to NBC News.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has also warned that the elections may result in demonstrations, and urged its citizens to stay away from large gatherings.

An Organization for Security and Cooperation report highlighted that the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) canceled a rally scheduled for the capital of Ankara on June 9 after police said they could not guarantee security as a result of an AKP event that was to be held nearby.

Eissenstat said Erdogan has politicized the police and military over the past 15 years. The AKP did not respond to a request for comment.

Mert Eryigit, 15, a high school student, says he was beaten by police after attending a pre-election rally demanding education reforms in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, considered an opposition stronghold.

Eryigit says he believes his blood-stained vest should be seen as a warning to opponents of Erdogan.

“They want to show what would happen if Erdogan didn’t win … what would happen if people went on the streets after the election,” he said.

Erdogan called snap presidential and parliamentary elections a year and a half ahead of schedule. They will usher in a new executive presidential system that increases the powers of the president.

Supporters of imprisoned Selahattin Demirtas, the HDP’s presidential candidate, in Istanbul on Sunday.Sedat Suna / EPA

The five candidates running against Erdogan include Selahattin Demirtas, a former human-rights lawyer who is behind bars fighting terrorism-related charges. Demirtas is the former co-chairman of the HDP and one of the country’s best-known politicians.

He faces a 142-year sentence if convicted. Demirtas, who denies the accusations, was allowed to run in the presidential race because he has yet to be convicted. It wasn’t clear, however, if or how he would be able to take up office in the unlikely event that he is elected.

Muharrem Ince, a 54-year-old former physics teacher, is seen as the top contender to Erdogan in the race to be president. However, his CHP has struggled to win support beyond its core base of secular-minded voters. In the last parliamentary election in November 2015, it took 25.3 percent of the vote.

Enes Bayrakli, director of European studies with the pro-government SETA think tank, said that violence during the campaign has been limited.

“This is not really a widespread phenomenon, so these are minor issues,” he added.