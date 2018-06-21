What to do if you see a child or animal inside a hot car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After the death of a 7 month old infant in a hot car in South Georgia, Macon-Bibb first responders want residents to be alert and know what to do in a situation like this.

It’s a scenario that would make any person freeze even on the hottest of summer days.

“We’ve experienced children being left in vehicles unattended by mistake, typically the lack of rest, the change of routine or scheduling,” said Macon-Bibb Fire Safety Instructor Jeremy Webb.

Discovering a child or even an animal locked inside of a hot car can be alarming.

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says every second after that discovery is crucial.

“The temperature outside as hot as it is can be several times hotter inside a vehicle when there’s no circulating air,” he said.

“On a 90 degree day within 10 minutes, the temperature exceeds over 100 degrees. Within an hour, it dramatically exceeds over 40 degrees higher than the temperature outside,” Webb added.

He says Macon-Bibb firefighters can respond to a call in as quickly as three to five minutes but in the meantime, there are ways you can still help save a life.

“If you could try to make contact with that parent maybe if you’re at the grocery store if you could try to make contact with that parent that would be a good gesture to do,” he explained.

Taking down the car’s tag information to give to E-911 responders is another. But Wolfe says if you feel like the situation calls for it, do what you have to do.

“If that child’s life is in danger, you’re going to be justified in busting that window out.Call 911 if you have time or feel like you have time. We’ll come out there and take care of the situation.”

A scary scenario to think about..but with summer officially started, it’s an important one to be prepared for.. In Macon Joi Dukes 41NBC News.

Currently, Georgia does not have any good Samaritan laws that would allow a person to break the window of a car for an animal but Captain Wolfe says if you see a child inside, do whatever you feel you need to do to get them out of harm’s way.