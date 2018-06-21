Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm verbally commits to Mercer

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm has verbally committed to Mercer University.

The rising senior, who threw for 35 touchdowns and more than 3,500 yards in his junior season, announced his commitment on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback, the little brother of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and twin brother of Auburn receiver commit Tyler Fromm, chose the Bears over offers from Chattanooga, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State and the University of Pennsylvania, among other schools.

Dylan and Tyler helped lead Warner Robins to the GHSA 5A title game in 2017.