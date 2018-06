MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman with a mild mental disorder.

The sheriff’s office says Emonie Middleton, 23, was last seen leaving Navicent Health at 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say she is unfamiliar with downtown Macon.

Middleton is 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.