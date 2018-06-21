Meet Jasmyn Ezell, the Warner Robins kid who’s probably faster than you

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – How fast could you run when you were a kid? Chances are a Warner Robins 9-year-old would have beaten you.

“She is phenomenal,” says Vantressa Ezell, the girl’s mother. “It’s like she’s a breed of something else.”

- Advertisement -

9-year-old Jasmyn Ezell hasn’t lost a race all season.

“Some kids have kind of came close to beating me,” she says.

But they didn’t?

Related Article: Houston County Health Department shares car seat safety tips

“Nuh-uh.”

“We had one race that was close, says Carlos Brooks, another assistant coach at 478 Elite. “A 200 (meter race) that was close, but she pulled it out at the end and she ran the fastest time she ran all year, and that’s what put her where she is right now in the nation.”

“She’s got the fastest time in the nation right now,” says Osiris Ezell, her dad and assistant coach at 478 Elite.

Jasmyn ran the 100-meter race in 13.75 seconds at last month’s Mark Trail Invitational in Lawrenceville.

She already has more medals than she can count, but she’s looking for a national gold at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) National Club Championships in Orlando next month.

“She finished third in the nation last year,” Osiris Ezell says. “So this year I think she’s got a good chance of going and taking it.”

Her 11-year-old sister Deshara, who says she’s faster than Jasmyn but only because she’s two years older, agrees with their dad.

“I think she will (win) the way she’s been running,” she says. “It’s just been phenomenal.”

“It’s so amazing that it hasn’t really suck in yet that my daughter could be the fastest girl in the nation,” Vantressa Ezell says. “That is so amazing to me.”

The 2018 AAU National Club Championships begin July 7 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando.