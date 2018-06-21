Justice Department to release Guatemalan mother's son after lawsuit

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Justice Department has agreed to release a child separated from his migrant mother after she sued in federal court.

Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian told U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman at a hearing Thursday in Washington that the child would be released in the afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

The mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, sued the federal government to find the location of her 7-year-old son Darwin after they were separated at the border, following a long trek from Guatemala, the lawsuit said.

The two will be reunited in the Washington area before traveling to Texas, where they will live while their asylum claim is being decided, according to the AP.

Mejia-Mejia and her son crossed the border on May 19 where she filed for political asylum near San Luis, Arizona, and the two were detained by Border Patrol agents. Two days later, her son was taken from her, the lawsuit said.