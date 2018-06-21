Incoming cold front will increase rain chances for the next couple days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Today marks the official first day of Summer, though it’s felt like summer in Middle Georgia for the past few weeks.

The story this week has been the heat and humidity due to a building ridge of high pressure. While our rain chances have been limited each day, there will be a slight increase in rain chances over the next couple days.

An extensive low pressure system will bring a cold front into the southeast Friday. A line of showers and storms will arrive in Middle Georgia after 3 p.m. If the line doesn’t hold today, isolated to scattered showers/storms can be expected.

Unfortunately, this “cold” front won’t really do much for our temperatures. Highs are forecast to stay above normal (91 degrees). Meanwhile, humidity will still make it feel like the upper 90’s and low 100’s.

The incoming cold front will increase rain chances to 30-40 percent Friday. Waves of energy will also enter the southeast Saturday, resulting in a 40-50 percent chance of rain.

