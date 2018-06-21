Discover Middle Georgia: Big Peach Antiques Mall

BYRON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County is known for it’s peaches, of course, but if you’ve traveled along Interstate 75 in Middle Georgia in recent years, you may have noticed a giant peach in the sky.

What used to be a historic landmark signaled the Big Peach Antiques Mall – the largest climate controlled antiques mall in Middle Georgia.

Travelers are welcome to stop and stretch, take a walk around and spend anywhere from minutes to hours viewing a large collection of antiques.

Owner and operator of the Big Peach Antiques Mall, Heather Klemm, says “you’re guaranteed to find something unique here that your friend doesn’t have in their house.”

The Big Peach Antiques Mall features thousands of unique items from more than 200 dealers in its 30,000 square foot facility.

Friday on 41NBC news at 6, Kristen Kennedy travels down to Byron, inside the Big Peach Antiques Mall and explores the mall’s peach history in this week’s edition of Discover Middle Georgia.