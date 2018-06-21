Cochran Bypass is now open, access to business roads close

Phase two of the construction project started. For the next 30 days, access to business roads will be closed for reconstruction

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Traveling through Cochran just became less of a hassle. As of this afternoon, State Route 87, the Cochran Bypass is open for drivers.

“This is going to help the traffic and it’s going to help some more businesses come in,” resident Wesley Smith said.

He adds, he’s happy that he’s not detoured through downtown anymore. Contractors shifted traffic to the new bypass, while access to business roads close.

For the next 30 days, crews will work on reconstruction around Sugarberry.

“Asking them to look for the change of condition, the signage and please don’t try to blow through the barricade. There is a drive to access local homes and local traffic can still get where they need to go,” Kyle Collins with GDOT said.

Collins adds, to get downtown you’ll have to take side streets or get on the bypass. The detour is mainly so trucks don’t drive down local streets.