Bloomfield 6U Youth Baseball fundraise for World Series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A group of 6-year-old boys are putting the spotlight on Macon. Bloomfield Youth Baseball is getting ready to send their six-and-under team to the World Series.

They were thrown a curveball with funding though.

The All-Stars are speaking it into existence.

“Winning,” player Cedric said.

His teammate, Timothy says the plan is “to win.”

“We’re going to win. We’re going to bring it back home to Macon, Georgia to the 478.”

Next week, the Bloomfield Youth Baseball 6U boys head to Mississippi to compete in the World Series.

“For the kids to leave home at such an early age, to be able to travel and play this sport because this sport can do so much for you,” Coach Timothy Scott said.

It hasn’t been all fun and games for the boys.

“Pay attention to where the ball and is hit,” Cedric said.

They’ve worked hard, in hopes of bringing home some hardware.

“We’ve been practicing nonstop. We had Monday off after the long tournament this past weekend, but the kids say they’re ready to go. They’re excited,” Scott said.

With time winding down , the team is still in need of $1,500 for the trip. To cover the cost of hotel and food.

“We know we’re not going to reach that goal today, but we’ll probably do another fundraiser selling some plates or something like that,” he said.

The team is having a car wash to help them out.

“Cars $6, trucks $12 and we’re here until 7:30/8 tonight,” Scott said.

So show your hometown pride because these boys are ready to put it all out there on the diamond and bring home the gold.

“Hopefully we can come home to a parade if we bring something home.”

The World Series starts Tuesday, June 26th.

If you can’t make the fundraiser but would like to help, contact Hollingshed at (478) 978-6579.