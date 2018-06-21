Accreditation warning removed from Fort Valley State University

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University (FVSU) is no longer under an accreditation warning, the school announced Thursday.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) removed the warning on June 14, about one year after issuing it to the historically black college.

FVSU cited improved enrollment, academics, technology and finances as factors in the SACSCOC decision.

FVSU’s President, Dr. Paul Jones released this statement:

“Fort Valley State University has proven its strong positioning for a bright future. We are engineering the college of the future and preparing our students for careers as change agents in fields and industries never before envisioned. This action by SACSCOC is a vote of confidence in our solid financial controls, student support systems, and instructional foundation as we prepare to evolve into a unique model of effectiveness in student academic growth and professional development.”

The schools’ announcement comes amid poor publicity for the school as one of its former campus police officers faces accusations of unwanted sexual conduct with a student.