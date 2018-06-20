Restaurant Report Card: Fish Bay

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Packed into a shopping center on W Clinton Street is Gray’s only seafood restaurant – The Fish Bay.

“We serve the best bayside shrimp and catfish,” General Manager Chasity Crosby said.

Crosby runs the place after her parents opened it up a few months ago.

“There’s not a seafood place in Jones County so they wanted to be the first one’s to be down here and let everybody try their homemade food,” Crosby said.

Let me tell you, The Fish Bay is clean! Crosby and her team are working hard and because of that, have back-to-back perfect health inspection scores.

“Everything has to be clean, cleanliness is our most important thing in the restaurant, we follow the health department rules,” Crosby said. “They come to see that our coolers are clean, that our fish is at the right temperatures.”

Croby recommended we try the bayside shrimp and it was good eatin’!

The Fish Bay on W Clinton Street in Gray is making the grade this week.

Here are your other scores this week:

S & S Cafeteria on Eisenhower Pkwy – 86

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro on Riverside Dr – 88

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant on N Houston Lake Blvd – 100

Martin’s BBQ on S Armed Forces Blvd – 100

White Diamond Grill on Hwy 247 – 91

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant on Bill Conn Pkwy – 95

Duke’s Dawg House on Sinclair Marina Rd – 100

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week: McDonald’s on Gray Hwy scored a 78. The health inspector observed three packs of hot cakes in the refrigerator past the discard date and an employee chewing gum while working with food.