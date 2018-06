MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Telfair State Prison has a new warden.

Nathan Brooks will take on the role. He will oversee close to 300 staff members and more than 13-hundred male security officers.

- Advertisement -

Brook’s career with the department of corrections started back in 1994. He’s served in several roles at Ware State Prison, Coastal State Prison, and most recently, Washington State Prison.

Brooks will start in his new position on July 1st.