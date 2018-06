Little Free Library is located under the Pavilion at Huley Park.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Out of the kindness of a teenager’s heart, Huley Park will now offer free reading material to Milledgeville residents.

Emily Frazier, 13, chose to create a Little Free Library to help provide reading materials for the needy in the community.

- Advertisement -

Tonight at 6, 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki has more on what drives Frazier to give back to her community.