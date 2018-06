MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon County Sheriff Charles Cannon has passed away.

According to Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby, Cannon died from pneumonia Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Cannon was pronounced dead at Navicent Health.

Blue & white bows are on the front doors of the Macon County Jail. Officials say this signifies that they’ve lost a member of law enforcement.

Joi Dukes is talking to the sheriff’s colleagues, who are remembering his impact on the community.