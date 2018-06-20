Macon-Bibb’s new Postmaster Michael Brown eager to meet residents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many Maconites got to shake hands with the man responsible for their mail on Wednesday morning.

Macon’s new Postmaster, Michael Brown, was all smiles as he stood and greeted residents coming into the post office to check their mail.

Brown says he’s looking forward finding ways to perfect the mailing system in Macon-Bibb.

“Our goals are to enhance our delivery, also help out small businesses with our postal products and services, and be in the community as a part of the business community here in Macon,” he told 41NBC.

Brown is a New Jersey native but moved to Macon from Atlanta. He say’s he’s eager to begin his work as postmaster in Macon.