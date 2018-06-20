Investment group makes ‘major investment’ in Macon’s Situation Room

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia investment group is making what it calls “a major investment” in downtown Macon’s Situation Room.

Central Piedmont Investment Group made the announcement Wednesday. Situation Room is a startup in Macon and a form of entertainment where players work together, using clues and solving puzzles to overcome obstacles and beat a fun, and staged situation.

“It’s hugely important to invest in local business here in Macon, Georgia because a new business begets more new business, so it’s a huge example of how community members can pour into the community.”

Situation Room was founded in 2016. You can find it on Poplar Street.