Heat wave continues with limited rain chances

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As if this week hasn’t been hot enough, it’s about to get hotter.

Wednesday will be mostly dry across Middle Georgia with just a 10% chance for rain.

With limited rain chances, there will be little to no relief from the heat. There are some things you can do to help yourself stay cool, though.

Avoid strenuous activity, if you can

Wear light-weight and light colored clothing

Stay hydrated, drink water

Wear sunscreen and apply it regularly

Take breaks in the shade or inside

Never leave people or pets inside vehicles

While temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 90’s the next few days, high humidity will make it feel more like the low 100’s.

Unfortunately, this hot weather will stick around for the foreseeable future.

The heat wave will continue through early next week as temperatures trend above normal (91 degrees) and rain chances stay at/below 30%.

