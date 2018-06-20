Don’t become a victim of heat exhaustion as temperatures rise

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many of you are probably spending your summer days outside. You can have fun in the sun, but if you’re not careful, it can get dangerous.

Julia Chambless is already taking measures to make sure her twin boys are staying cool during the summer.

“When we get up later to try to go outside, we just right back in,” said Chambless. “This summer we try to play outside early in the mornings. The kids like to go to the park, play baseball in the morning.”

She knows after 10 o’clock, the Georgia heat becomes too much.

“We just got back from the beach and it’s actually hotter here in Macon than it was in Florida. The humidity is so awful,” said Chambless.

She keeps her boys protected with sunscreen, hats and water. Just as Coliseum Medical Centers’ Dr. John Shibdat recommends.

“If you’re out there, number one check the temperature before you go out,” said Dr. Shibdat. “Try to stay out in the peak hours of the height of the temperature.”

If you have to be outside, make sure you’re hydrated. Not keeping cool could cause heat exhaustion.

“It starts with the inability to sweat. You get red, you get hot. You feel like you’re burning up, you get a little confused,” said Dr. Shibdat. “Sometimes you get dizzy.”

Letting it get too bad can cause a heat stroke, which could turn deadly.

“Patients are becoming more aware and especially their families are becoming aware so they do get them out, to the ER, get them out quickly,” said Dr. Shibdat.

“It’s been extremely hot and I carry their water bottles everywhere we go just so they don’t get dehydrated,” said Chambless.

Dr. Shibdat also recommends not to just drink water. He says your body needs electrolytes as well. So balance it out with Gatorade or Powerade.

If you start feeling symptoms of heat exhaustion, like nausea or dizziness, go to the emergency room.