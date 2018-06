MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found near Columbus Rd. and Grosso Ave.

Sgt. Linda Howard says the body is a female.

- Advertisement -

Howard says the cause of death is unknown at this time.

41NBC’s Michael Warrick is headed to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that will help investigators, call the Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.