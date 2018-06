MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is now facing charges following a deadly hit and run incident from 2015.

54-year-old Edward Stroud was arrested at his home.

Bibb county deputies say back in August of that year, Stroud hit 38-year-old Antonial White while he was helping an injured dog in the road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office worked with the US Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force in this arrest.