Valerie Wynn wins Macon-Bibb County District 1 Commission seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Valerie Wynn is Macon-Bibb’s newest county commissioner after winning the District One runoff Tuesday night.

Wynn beat Lynn Wood with 677 votes. Wood had 582 votes.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been going to the commission meetings and committee meetings and you’re sitting around the room and you cant say a thing, now I get to say my peace,” Wynn said after the win.

Wynn says she was told by the county that she’ll could be sworn in by Friday and will likely be able to cast a vote for a balanced budget July 28.

“I know the people, I know the commissioners and the mayor knows I’ve been there at just about every commission meeting and committee meeting,” Wynn said after winning. “So I feel like I’m preparing myself to just step in and take on the role and I think they know I care by being there.”

Turnout was low in this election; only 1,260 people cast a ballot. The special election runoff was held Tuesday to fill the empty seat Gary Bechtel left in March.