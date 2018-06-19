A few showers possible, but heat and humidity are guaranteed this week

Good Evening!

We had the hottest day of the year so far here in Macon, but don’t get too excited, because tomorrow will be even hotter. High pressure moves a little closer Georgia, which will result in a much warmer and drier day in the area.



There will still be a chance for pop up showers and storms through the afternoon, but expect it to be a little less than the past few days. Heat index values will still be in the triple digits, so be sure to stay hydrated.



The heat doesn’t stop Wednesday as high pressure moves to the south and ushers in some Gulf moisture to make it even more muggy (ugh!).



Stay safe out there!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves