Polls open today for District 1 commission seat run-off election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Polls are officially open for the District 1 commission seat election between candidates Lynn Wood and Valerie Wynn.

The election on May 22nd came down to a run-off between the two remaining candidates with Wood garnering 47% of the vote and Valerie Wynn following closely with 41% of the vote. Residents are encouraged to come out today.

The following are polling locations in District 1:

Mable white Baptist Church 1415 Bass Road Macon, GA 31210

Forest Hill Methodist Church 1217 Forest Hill Road Macon, GA 31210

St. Francis Episcopal Church 432 Forest Hill Road Macon, GA 31210

Northside Christian Church 5024 Northside Dr. Macon, GA 31210