Meet Macon’s New Postmaster this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s an opportunity this week to meet Macon’s new Postmaster.

Michael Brown wants to meet the community Wednesday at the Post office on College Street.

According to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service, Brown will be in the lobby sharing his vision for the 19 zip codes that he will oversee. It includes close to 200 employees that work in six stations and six retail units.

“I pledge to work with our dedicated employees to provide the outstanding service that our customers have come to expect and deserve from the Post Service,” says Brown.

He has more than 30 years of experience with the organization. Brown started as a letter carrier in New Jersey and then held multiple managerial positions.

The event Wednesday will also include a chance to learn about the latest postal products and services. Customers who own businesses will also have access to information about the Postal Customer Council.

It starts at 9:30 AM and is expected to end at 11:00 AM.