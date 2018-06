MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Bibb County’s Senior Citizens Center will host a celebration today in honor of Juneteenth, the holiday recognized by many as the day the last slaves were freed months after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The festivities will take place at the senior center starting at 11:30 am and will go on until 12:30 this afternoon. The address is 1283 Adams St., Macon, Georgia 31201.