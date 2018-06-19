Macon Bacon players talk about Savannah Bananas rivalry and much more

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon are well into their 50 game schedule. Jabari Richards (Furman University) and Riley King (University of Georgia) came to the 41Today studio to hang out and talk baseball. They talked about their rivalry against the Savannah Bananas. So far, the first year Coastal Plain League team has lost 4 of 5 games to their in state rival. Both baseball players told us they are enjoying their experience with the Macon Bacon. King and Richards said the circus like atmosphere at Luther Williams Field is exciting to be around. They each said the crowd at home games has been amazing. Watch the full interview right here.