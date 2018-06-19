Judge declares mistrial in Mercer basketball player murder case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Judge Howard Simms declared a mistrial in the case against the accused killer of a Mercer basketball player.

Damion Henderson’s attorney, Franklin Hogue, requested a mistrial and Simms granted it.

The trial started Tuesday morning. Henderson was indicted on 9 counts including the February 2016 murder of 23-year-old Jibri Bryan.

District attorney, David Cooke, said he was not at liberty to discuss why Judge Simms declared the mistrial.

“While we disagree with the court, we respect the court’s decision,” said Cooke. “I’m confident that Judge Simms is doing the best he can to make sure that this trial is done error free and that we only have to try it one time.”

Jarvis Miller was also arrested in connection to the shooting. Last week, Miller pleaded guilty to armed robbery and could face up to 20 years in prison. In exchange for his plea deal, he was set to testify against Henderson at trial this week.

Check back for updates.