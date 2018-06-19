Hotter days ahead, will feel like triple digits in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Most towns in Middle Georgia had temperatures in the low 90’s Monday afternoon, including Macon which hit 93 degrees but felt more like 99 due to high humidity.

Unfortunately, temperatures are going to rise even higher, and it will feel even hotter Tuesday afternoon.

Based off Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy’s calculations for heat indices, using hourly forecast temperatures and dew points, it will feel more like triple digits in Middle Georgia.

Pop-up showers and/or storms will be possible beginning around 1 p.m. However, the coverage of the rain will be limited…most locations will stay dry today.

Because it is going to be so hot this week, it’s important that anyone spending any time outdoors follow the following heat safety tips.

Avoid strenuous activity, if you can

Wear light-weight and light colored clothing

Stay hydrated, drink water

Wear sunscreen and apply it regularly

Take breaks in the shade or inside

Never leave people or pets inside vehicles

There is no relief from the heat in sight. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid-upper 90’s through early next week. Rain chances will stay at or below 30%.

