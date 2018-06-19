Cat of the Week:Roux

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Cat of the Week is Roux. Roux is a wonderful kitten. Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue said Roux will make a great pet for a family. Roux has a great deal of energy and loves to play. If you would like to adopt Roux or any other cat just call Kitty City Rescue at 478-305-7799. For more information about how to adopt or donate, stop by Kitty City Cat Rescue located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page.