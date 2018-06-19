Bibb Deputies searching for missing man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need your help finding 40-year-old Nazarine Davis.

He was reported missing on June 11th.

His mother, Beverly Hart, says she has not heard from her son since the middle of May.

She says it is unlike Davis to not contact her, especially on her birthday which was June 4th.

She says during her last conversation with Davis, he mentioned that he was on the Marta Bus in Atlanta and that his belongings were stolen.

If you know where this man is, you’re urged to call deputies at 478-751-7500.