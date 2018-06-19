Antarctica is melting faster than we knew. Here's what it will take to save it.

Get the Mach newsletter.

Scientists have long known that rising temperatures are melting Antarctica’s vast ice sheet, sending water into the Southern Ocean and raising sea levels around the world. But many were surprised last week by a new study showing that Antarctica’s ice is melting three times faster today than just a decade ago.

In light of the unwelcome news, what lies ahead for Antarctica? Will rising temperatures cause the southernmost continent to lose most or all of its ice — and trigger catastrophic flooding around the world? Or will we find the political will and the scientific know-how to limit the carbon emissions that fuel climate change and keep Antarctica frozen?

For the answers to these and other questions, NBC News MACH spoke with climate scientist Stephen Rintoul, who has done research describing two starkly different scenarios for Antarctica five decades in the future: One shows what will happen if steps are taken to curb the carbon emissions, while the other what happens if we do nothing.

MACH: Why is Antarctica so central to discussions of climate change?

Rintoul: Antarctica is remote, but it’s closely connected to the rest of the world. The volume of ice in Antarctica — if it were all to melt — is enough to raise global sea level by more than 50 meters [more than 160 feet]. Even a small change in the Antarctic ice sheet might make a big change to sea level.

The Southern Ocean also controls how fast climate changes for a given amount of greenhouse gas emissions. That’s because the currents in the ocean take up heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the interior of the ocean — that acts to slow the pace of climate change. If the Southern Ocean currents were to change in the future, that might either accelerate or decelerate the rate of climate change.

Future scenarios of Antarctica based on carbon emissions. Courtesy of Stephen Rintoul and Nature

How fast is the Antarctic ice sheet melting?

The new study presents a record of how the Antarctic ice sheet has changed over the last 25 years. This is now the longest and most complete record we have, and it’s still pretty short in the lifetime of an ice sheet. But over the last 25 years, the Antarctic ice sheet has lost about 3 trillion tons of ice.

That’s a very small fraction of the total Antarctic ice sheet — about 0.01 percent. But even that small change has been enough to raise global sea level by a measurable amount, and the rate at which Antarctica is contributing to sea level rise is accelerating. Over the past five years the rate of ice loss from Antarctica is three times what it was 25 years ago.