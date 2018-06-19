Man stabbed in head and chest in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police department is investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1, officers say they found a man, at a home on Green Street, with cuts to his and chest from a knife.

The 48-year-old man told officers that he was stabbed by a woman who lives at the home. She was not at the home when officers arrived.

Officers are expected to release more information on the investigation once more interviews are conducted.

If you have any information, you can call Detective Tyler DelGiorno or Detective Rozier at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.