Wellness Center, Navicent Health sponsors youth summer camp

MACON, Bibb County (41NBC/WMGT) – A summer camp is teaching students fun ways to stay active and healthy.

It’s not too late to sign up your child for Camp Fun n’ Fit with the Wellness Center, Navicent Health.

The camp costs $185 dollars a week, and it includes field trips, educational classes, lunch, a t-shirt and more.

Kids, ages 6 through 11, are taking on activities like Zumba, yoga, and other sports and games, as well as weekly field trips to places like Kroger, where participants can learn to shop for healthy foods.

“Right now, we have a huge problem with obesity with children ages from 6 to 12,” said camp director Theresa Mosbruker. “This is one of those opportunities we have to plant seeds, to exercise; to make it a part of their daily routine.”

The camp is from June 18th until June 29th, and then from July 9th until July 20th.

You can pick up a registration form at the Wellness Center, Navicent Health at 3797 Northside Drive.