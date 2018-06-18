Turning up the heat in Middle Georgia this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s going to be a very hot week in Middle Georgia as temperatures climb and humidity hangs around.

An upper level ridge will build up across the east coast. Typically this kind of system results in hot and dry weather. However, there will be lingering moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere so rain chances will continue this week (though limited).

- Advertisement -

As the dome of heat builds, temperatures will climb into the middle 90’s by mid-week. Based off calculations of forecast highs and dew points this week, heat indices (feels like temps) will trend into the upper 90’s and as high as 105.

Rain chances will stay at or below 30% each day this week. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible after noon until early evening as energy from the sun interacts with moisture in the atmosphere.

Any rain showers/storms that do develop will likely be slow moving and could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).