Suspect arrested for stealing police vehicle

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody that they say stole a police cruiser.

Deputies recieved a call about a stolen vehicle just before 1 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, 26 year old Gator Leon Shaw fled deputies on foot before jumping into a police car that had been left unsecured, and driving away.

Deputies caught up with Shaw after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He’s charged with two counts of theft by taking. More charges are pending.