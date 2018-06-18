Mayor Reichert proposes two budget options to commission before vote Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Macon-Bibb County Commission will try to pass a balanced budget for the second time, Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Robert Reichert is proposing two options to commissioners. The first includes a 3.29 millage rate increase, but will take away the 3 furlough days for employees, originally proposed.

The second option includes a 2.9 mil increase, some commissioners wanted, but will include the furlough days.

His millage rate proposals are only a difference in 0.4 of a millage point.

Mayor Reichert is hoping commissioners choose one the two budgets to vote on and pass Tuesday night.

“We are cautiously optimistic. We are talking with commissioners one on one, we’re trying to answer additional questions that they might have, or concerns that they might have,” said Reichert. “We’re trying to address those and we’ll emphasize to them that this is the primary responsibility of the commission is to come up with an annual budget and we’re going to have to have additional compromise.”

The commission has to pass a balanced 2019 budget with 6 votes before June 30th.