Man steals police car and wrecks it

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A man who stole a police car and totaled it Sunday, is facing an extra ten charges. The grandfather of Leon “Gator” Shaw, John Shaw, says he called Crawford County Sheriff’s Office after Gator threatened to harm himself and took Shaw’s truck.

When deputies arrived, Gator returned with the stolen truck. In a news release from Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, it says a deputy tried to talk with Gator, but he ran away and jumped in the patrol car.

Deputies later found Gator on Gunters Mill Road where he lost control of the patrol car and wrecked it. However, Shaw is asking that his grandson avoid jail time.

“Be evaluated and I’ve never seen him in the state that he’s in right now. I mean it’s so sad if you see him and they talk about they got programs that help people that are on drugs. Well if anyone that’s ever needed it, it’s him,” Shaw said.

Gator is facing a total of 11 charges. Some of those are Theft by Taking, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, DUI, Reckless Driving and Fleeing a Police Officer.