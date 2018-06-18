Jury selection begins for man charged in Mercer basketball player’s murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The jury selection for the man accused of killing a Mercer basketball player started Monday morning.

Damion Henderson was charged for the shooting and killing of 23-year-old Jibri Bryan in February of 2016. Henderson pleaded not guilty and his attorneys are ready to start trial.

Franklin Hogue, defense attorney, says his team believes Henderson is not responsible for all counts he is charged with.

“We’re going to argue that this was a drug deal between Miller and Bryan that went horribly bad, but that we didn’t have any part in making it go bad. So that’s why we’ve pleaded not guilty and that’s why we’re going to trial,” said Hogue.

Jarvis Miller, 23, was also charged with murder. According to Hogue, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery last week and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Miller and Henderson were arrested after deputies say they shot Bryan after he refused to buy Xanax. Bryan met the two at a Flash Foods gas station in Downtown Macon in February of 2016. Bryan was going to buy the pills until he realized they were fake.

Investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office believe the two suspects showed up to the gas station in the same car. Bryan was in a parking spot in a different car. Henderson went up to Bryan’s driver side window and Miller went to Bryan’s passenger side window. Bryan was in the driver’s seat. Investigators said Henderson and Miller both shot at Bryan. Bryan was hit in the head. Miller was hit in the chest.

Trial is expected to begin Tuesday.