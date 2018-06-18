Get ready to sweat as we increase the heat in Middle Georgia!

Good evening!

The heat is on in Middle Georgia this week as high pressure settles into the southeast. This high pressure is not only going to warm us up, but it is also going to trap moisture in the area. This means muggy weather is here to stay…for the foreseeable future.



The heat and humidity combine as we head into Tuesday, which means not only is it going to be uncomfortable, it is also going to impact people who are sensitive to warm weather. Our “feels like” temperatures will be making it into the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you are working outdoors over the next week.



Once again…it is going to be hot the next few days and I would watch for the possibility of a heat advisory by later in the week. We will keep you updated here for any changes.



Stay cool this week!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves