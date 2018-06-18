Mayhem coach Leo Thomas hires former player as assistant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Mayhem coach Leo Thomas has added a familiar face to his staff.

Ryan Michel, a defenseman for the Mayhem during their first two seasons in Macon, is now the team’s assistant coach.

He retired from professional hockey following the 2016-17 season and spent last season as an assistant for SUNY-Cortland, an NCAA Division III team.

“I’m excited for Ryan Michel to be joining our hockey operations staff,” Thomas said in a team release. “He worked hard as a player and in his first year of coaching last year, and he deserves this opportunity.”

“I look forward to working with him and continuing the winning culture in Macon.”

